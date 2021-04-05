Applied Fundamental Research LLC Buys Shares of 513,272 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 513,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,000. Nomad Foods comprises about 12.4% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Nomad Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD remained flat at $$27.92 during midday trading on Monday. 1,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

