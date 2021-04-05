Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 112.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

