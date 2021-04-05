Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Advisors Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

