AppCoins Market Cap Reaches $41.96 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $41.96 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AppCoins

APPC is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,338,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,338,204 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

