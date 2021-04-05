Anthony L. Carano Sells 25,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CZR stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $106.20.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $5,606,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $57,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,585,000. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $29,409,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.