Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 175.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of -172.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

