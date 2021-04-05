Analyzing Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northwest Bancshares and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Danske Bank A/S 2 2 1 0 1.80

Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.12%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 11.80% 7.20% 0.85% Danske Bank A/S 17.37% 7.08% 0.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Danske Bank A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $516.79 million 3.57 $110.43 million $1.05 13.84 Danske Bank A/S $6.74 billion 2.44 $2.26 billion N/A N/A

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Danske Bank A/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance As of December 31, 2019, it operated 181 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions, including life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Baltics, Germany, and Poland. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

