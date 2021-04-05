Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price at $106.27

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,915 shares of company stock worth $702,654 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,540,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $128.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

