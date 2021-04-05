Analysts Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Target Price at GBX 2,731.25

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,731.25 ($35.68).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Spectris alerts:

In other news, insider Derek Harding purchased 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner purchased 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,489 shares of company stock worth $10,512,274 over the last 90 days.

Shares of SXS traded up GBX 89 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,416 ($44.63). The stock had a trading volume of 281,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,174.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,856.91. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,221 ($29.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,430 ($44.81).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.