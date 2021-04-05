Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $3.71

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.71.

Several research firms have commented on SWN. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 603,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,816,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

