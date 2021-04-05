Analysts Set Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) PT at €72.04

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.04 ($84.75).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on G24 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

ETR G24 traded up €1.30 ($1.53) on Monday, hitting €66.00 ($77.65). The stock had a trading volume of 505,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

