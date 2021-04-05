Analysts Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $43,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock worth $70,154,386 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. 2,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,360. The company has a market capitalization of $419.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 149.17%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

