Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price at C$6.57

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.88. The company had a trading volume of 72,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,022. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.