Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price at C$6.57

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.88. The company had a trading volume of 72,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,022. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

