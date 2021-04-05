Analysts Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post sales of $390.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.30 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $320.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.01. 1,120,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,360. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $3,518,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

