Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.12). Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAST. Stephens decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 56,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

