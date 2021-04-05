Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Cactus reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In other Cactus news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,069,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589 in the last ninety days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cactus by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. Cactus has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

