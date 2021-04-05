Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $31.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.74 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.79 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $143.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

