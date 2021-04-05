Analysts Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.09 Million

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $31.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.74 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.79 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $143.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.