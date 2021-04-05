Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of INO opened at $9.48 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at $646,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Insiders have sold a total of 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

