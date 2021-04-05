Analysts Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report $176.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.86 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $138.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $691.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.37 million to $701.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $687.47 million, with estimates ranging from $678.94 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of HTLF opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

