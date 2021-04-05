Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.40). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CareCloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

MTBC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 150,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,068. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.38. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

In related news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares in the company, valued at $771,602.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

