Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.77 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of FLGT opened at $100.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

