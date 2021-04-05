Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Fastly by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $70.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,439,446.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,557 shares of company stock valued at $20,892,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

