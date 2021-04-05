Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

