Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SHEN stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

