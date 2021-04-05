AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at KeyCorp

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of AME opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $129.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

