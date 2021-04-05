American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.57.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
AOUT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.24. 2,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,202. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $30.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,515,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.
