American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,205,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the quarter. American National Group makes up about 27.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.42% of American National Group worth $1,077,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,089,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,272,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 349,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,577,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 170,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,346,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,442,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $108.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $116.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

