American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.