American International Group Inc. Sells 2,576 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SITE Centers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

