American International Group Inc. Sells 1,977 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,892 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 371,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 107,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.53 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $50,114.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

