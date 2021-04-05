American International Group Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JELD shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

