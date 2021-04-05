American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWD opened at $99.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

