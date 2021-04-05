American International Group Inc. Buys 7,476 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

