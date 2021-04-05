American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 21.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

HTBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $731.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.