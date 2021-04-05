American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $38.00 Price Target at B. Riley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.