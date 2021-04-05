American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post sales of $502.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.55 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $573.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

AEL traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. 10,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

