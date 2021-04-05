American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce $222.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.70 million to $226.90 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $249.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $862.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $824.40 million to $883.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $933.06 million, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $958.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. 2,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

