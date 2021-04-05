Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.64.
AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,928. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Amedisys stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,197. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.86 and a 200 day moving average of $267.12.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
