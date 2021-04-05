Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $2.76 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Insiders have sold 62,636 shares of company stock worth $1,610,132 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

