Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 58,531 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

RTX stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.