Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 214,979 Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 214,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.61% of Tuscan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuscan by 765.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 387,187 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuscan by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCB opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

