Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175,515 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,321. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.83 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.