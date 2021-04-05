Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.90.

MO stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

