Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 20,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,199.44.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,480 shares of company stock worth $23,371,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $69.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,207.34. The stock had a trading volume of 60,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,734. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,071.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,803.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,130.94 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

