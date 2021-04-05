Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

GOOG stock traded up $65.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,203.39. 47,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,071.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,803.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,130.94 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,371,809 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

