Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,675,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $189.19 and a 52 week high of $338.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

