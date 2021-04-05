Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $93.59. 105,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,499. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $94.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

