Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Community Bank System makes up approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 471.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,234 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.96. 2,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,548. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

