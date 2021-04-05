Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $668,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.73. 7,942,827 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.