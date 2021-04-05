Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $538,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.8% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 5,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 124.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.27. The stock had a trading volume of 222,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $202.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

